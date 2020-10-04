A 33-year-old man was killed on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs late Saturday when his sedan veered out of the southbound lanes, went airborne and slammed into an overpass.
The driver, who wasn’t identified, was in a 2019 Hyundai Sonata without a seatbelt when the crash occurred about 11:46 p.m., approximately at milepost 122 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, the Colorado State Patrol said. No one else was in the car.
A reporter from Gazette news partner KKTV who visited the crash scene said the man was thrown from his car.
Alcohol was “believed to be a contributing factor for the crash,” the state patrol said in a news release, without specifying why.
The crash remains under investigation.