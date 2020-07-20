COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A video shared with 11 News on Sunday showed at least 100 dead fish washed up on the shore of a Colorado Springs lake.
The video was taken at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. The lake was closed in June to swimmers and recreational purposes other than fishing due to toxic algae. Click here for more on the blue-green algae issue. However, city officials believe the large amount of dead fish may be tied to something else.
“Colorado Parks & Wildlife is the expert when it comes to aquatic wildlife,” Vanessa Zink the Senior Public Communications Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs wrote to 11 News. “But we believe it has more to do with the water temperature than the algae itself. The algae, however, may be a compounding factor.”
