The areas of northwest Colorado Springs that will be excluded in the coming year from paying property taxes to Black Forest fire district will be more limited than some residents originally believed.
The city expects to exclude roughly the western third of Cumbres Vista, the developer's filings 1 and 2, and just the northwest portion of Forest Meadows, the developer's filing 1, according to city documents. Both neighborhoods are northwest of East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard. The city will also exclude all of Quail Brush Creek from the Falcon Fire District. The neighborhood is southwest of East Woodmen and Marksheffel roads.
Some residents advocating for exclusion from the fire district believed their homes had been included when the Colorado Springs City Council approved required documents Tuesday and discovered afterward they were not.
Some of the confusion stemmed from Black Forest Fire District rolling back the number of homes it would allow to be excluded from the district from about 2,000 to 400 at the last minute. The district now expects to exclude homes from the district in phases. When the city officials announced Cumbres Vista 1 and 2 would be excluded from the fire district, some residents thought the city meant the homeowners associations. The city meant the developer's filings 1 and 2, which is a much smaller area, said Cumbres Vista resident Colleen Murphy,
"I am livid," said Murphy, who had expected to be excluded.
She is also concerned that the city will likely continue annexing more property such as Flying Horse North and create more areas of dual taxation, which she said should not be allowed.
"The city is proliferating and expanding the problem, before they fix existing problems," she said.