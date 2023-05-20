A man and his pet dog were shot Saturday after they allegedly attacked a pair of Fountain police officers.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the two officers responded to a domestic violence call at the 00 block of Taos Circle in Fountain.

During their investigation, one of the officers was attacked by the man's dog, police said. While the dog was attacking the officer, the dog's owner reportedly began to assault both officers. Police said officers responded by firing at least one round each, hitting the man and the dog.

The dog died at the scene; the owner was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to Fountain police. His condition was not provided Saturday night.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the shooting and will be investigating; it's standard practice for outside agencies to investigate use-of-force incidents.