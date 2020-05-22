MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency order Thursday that makes wearing a mask or face covering mandatory inside indoor public spaces.
Frey announced during a press conference that face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of two inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, service centers and - once they're back open - bars and restaurants. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 and will continue until further notice.
Do customers have rights to refuse wearing a mask or face covering?
The new order doesn't require masks, but people will be required to cover their nose and mouth, which could be done with a bandanna or cloth scarf.
This week, a Costco employee was trending online for how he handled an encounter with a customer. The Costco employee told the man to leave the store after he refused to wear a mask. Costco requires every employee and customer in its stores to wear masks that cover the mouth and the nose to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The incident was captured on video and had nearly seven million views.