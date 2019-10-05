The Ice Castles are returning this winter!
The Dillon Town Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution at their regular meeting Tuesday night, the Summit Daily reports, authorizing the town to enter into a new contract with Ice Castles LLC that would keep the castles in town for the 2019-2020 winter.
The decision comes following criticism from the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC) which has voiced concerns over the last two years about the state of the park after the castles came down — noting both damage to the park’s lawn and the amount of time the park is unavailable to the general public into the spring months.