Photo of the child El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared with the hopes of finding his guardian. Deputies announced they'd reunited the two less than thirty minutes after they shared this photo. The child was found without his guardian in the 2600 block of Robinson Street during the early afternoon of July 28, 2021.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reunited a young boy they found on the west side of the city with his mother Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted at around 1 p.m. that they’d found a child they estimated was 4 or 5 years old in the 2600 block of Robinson Street.

Deputies shared a photo of the boy, and asked that anyone who knew him to call (719) 390-5555.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office announced that they’d been able to locate the boy’s mom, and that the two had been reunited.

