The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reunited a young boy they found on the west side of the city with his mother Wednesday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office tweeted at around 1 p.m. that they’d found a child they estimated was 4 or 5 years old in the 2600 block of Robinson Street.
Deputies shared a photo of the boy, and asked that anyone who knew him to call (719) 390-5555.
Less than 30 minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office announced that they’d been able to locate the boy’s mom, and that the two had been reunited.