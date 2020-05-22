The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has ordered the closure of a mail facility that handles all mail for Colorado and Wyoming.
The public health order was issued on Thursday to the United States Postal Service Processing and Distributing Center at 7550 E. 53rd Place in Denver, following an investigation the day prior.
The state of Colorado has confirmed five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility that employs 1,800.
DDPHE issued the closure order even though investigators were unable to see inside the distribution facility.