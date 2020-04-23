While much of the state plans to begin reopening on Monday, Denver city officials announced Thursday evening that they will instead be extending their local stay-at-home order through May 8.
The announcement comes days days after Gov. Jared Polis said he would allow Colorado's stay-at-home order to expire on April 26.
In a press briefing on Monday, Polis said that the state would transition to a more relaxed phase of social distancing starting April 27. The 'safer-at-home' phase strongly encourages, but does not order, Coloradans to stay home. This phase also allows businesses like salons, tattoo shops, and dog groomers to reopen as long as strict precautions are in place. People are still urged to wear face coverings when they go out to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms will remain closed.
"I know many are anxious about what next week will look like given @GovofCO's phased relaxation of the state stay at home order on Monday. After careful consideration, in consultation w/ metro mayors & public health guidance, I've decided to extend our local order." Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wrote on Twitter.
"Extending our stay-at-home order will give us more time to do the things necessary for our community to re-open safely & in stages. So, we need a little more time to scale up testing & tracing, & provide our resident & biz w/ the kind of specific guidance they are asking for."
Mayor Hancock will provide more details on Denver's stay-at-home order Friday at 10 a.m. here.