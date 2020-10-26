Due to the snowstorm hitting the Pikes Peak region - today’s delivery has been impacted in most areas. Click here for Monday's e-edition of The Gazette.
Most areas in core city can expect deliveries to be completed by 8:00 AM
Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton can expect delivery by 8:30 AM
Additionally, please take an extra look around as your paper might have gotten covered by new fallen snow.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the e-edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition as safely as possible.
Click here for a list of Pikes Peak region closings and delays.