With this week’s release of the final count and analysis of last year’s sudden, violent, unexplained or unnatural deaths, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly eyes his office’s autopsy logs for this year.

A quick glance of the first four to six months shows that concerns identified in 2022 are continuing in 2023.

A large leap in deaths of people who are homeless — which tallied a 55% increase last year over 2021 — hasn’t stopped, Kelly said.

The community is tracking on a similar path as 2022, which saw a countywide record high of 121 deaths of people who were living on the streets, in shelters or motels, on couches, in their cars or in transitional housing at the time of their demise.

That’s about 10 a month in 2022, and from January through April of this year 42 total homeless deaths have occurred in El Paso County, the coroner said. “While that looks flat to last year, it would put us on track for another high because last year was the worst year ever.”

Kelly, a forensic pathologist and deputy chief medical examiner, points to the potent synthetic opioid pain reliever fentanyl as the reason for significantly more deaths among the homeless population. Of the total deaths of homeless people last year, 35 were attributed to fentanyl, the final annual coroner’s report shows. That's about 29% of those who died.

Anyone who says deaths involving fentanyl poisoning are decreasing in the region is wrong, Kelly said.

Rather, among all fentanyl-linked overdoses communitywide, the rate of the increase in fatalities linked to the potent synthetic opioid pain reliever that’s indiscernibly being laced in illegal street drugs is declining, he said.

“Last year was the worst year we’ve ever had, but the five previous years we had doubled fentanyl deaths every year,” Kelly said.

From Jan. 1 through June 15, 70 people overdosed and more than half, or 41 cases, were due to fentanyl, according to the statistics.

Last year over the same period, 72 drug-related deaths occurred, of which 39 were fentanyl related.

“If we start to decrease, we know we’ve hit the top and are starting to come down, which would be incredible and would show some of the efforts with substance abuse are paying off — which would be the best news in fentanyl deaths in five to six years,” Kelly said.

However, deaths by suicide, which had flattened during COVID-19, are on the rise again.

The number of teen suicides already has surpassed last year’s total of just four deaths among youths under age 18, Kelly said.

In total, El Paso County has had 56 suicides of teens and adults from January through April, compared with 51 deaths by suicide over the same four months last year.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“After two to three years of relatively flat total suicides during the pandemic, we’re trending up, with about a 10% increase in 2022 over 2021, and this year we’re tracking ahead of last year,” Kelly said.

Increases of deaths in some categories also may be due to the region’s growing population, he noted.

Fewer people have been killed this year, though, after homicides spiked to a record high of 78 deaths countywide last year. Of those, 54 — just over one per week —happened in Colorado Springs.

That was partially attributable to elevated homicides in the homeless population, Kelly said, which experienced 11 killings, many at the hands of other homeless people.

But homicides overall have declined dramatically this year, Kelly said. As of Tuesday, the city has investigated 15 homicides, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A 56% jump in motor vehicle deaths in El Paso County also made headlines in 2022. Of the 77 total traffic fatalities last year, 28 were motorcyclists. That was the most of any county in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Kelly has a theory about that: With high gas prices and a little extra pandemic-relief money, more people are riding motorcycles, therefore more people are dying on the roadways.

Traffic crash deaths to date are running slightly ahead of last year’s count with 25 fatalities in the city limits, statistics show.

Statewide, a record 149 motorcycle deaths occurred in 2022, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

That number comprised 20% of the state’s 754 traffic fatalities, the most in Colorado in 41 years.

High speeds, inattentive driving, alcohol and drug use, and poor decision-making are among the reasons for the deadly trend, according to the state transportation department.

Analyzing the whys and hows of tragic deaths in the community may seem grim, but the mid-year point is a hopeful time for Kelly, as government agencies and nonprofit service organizations look ahead for possible changes in preventive measures or new ways of addressing the issues.

For example, the Colorado Department of Transportation has stepped up enforcement and awareness campaigns about last year’s traffic fatalities, in an attempt to reduce bad driving habits that can lead to crashes.

Locally, “A report like this gives us an opportunity for new leadership in the community, with a new mayor and some new city councilors, to maybe take another shot at how we’re going to collectively deal with these things, as they have worsened here and across the country,” Kelly said.