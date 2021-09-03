Police lights

A deadly crash had parts of a major intersections closed in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 2:30 p.m. westbound Austin Bluffs was blocked at Union just outside of UCCS. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Police say a motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Austin Bluffs when it collided with a car. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and eventually died. The driver of the car stayed at the scene. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. No one involved has been publicly identified.

