The Ice Castles are set to return to Town Park of Dillon, Colorado in late December.

The awe-inspiring ice sculptures will be open from late December through early March.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While no official opening date has been announced, construction is officially underway on this frozen, fairy tale attraction, which features ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, cascading waterfalls and color-changing LED lights.

According to an official press release, more than 10,000 icicles will be added to the Ice Castles each day during the three to four-week transformation of Dillon Town Park.

The Ice Castles of Dillon are just one of six locations across North America. Other locations include Midway, Utah New Brighton, Minnesota, North Woodstock, New Hampshire, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Edmonton, Alberta.

This icy attraction sells out fast, so you may want to consider reserving your tickets in advance. Presale vouchers will be available now through Monday, December 2, 2019. For more details, click here.