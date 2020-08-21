A staff member working in the before and after school program at Remington Elementary School in District 49 tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email sent to parents, the district stated the Thursday afternoon the El Paso County Public Health Department confirmed the positive test. According to the district, the staff member was last at work on August 14th and has since been in quarantine. School did not start until August 17th.
The district has begun notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the staff member. Other members of the BASE49 team have entered a precautionary quarantine.
