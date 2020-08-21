A student from one Falcon school and a staff member from another have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Friday.
A staff member working in the before-and-after-school program at Remington Elementary who recently tested positive was last at work on Aug. 14 and has been in quarantine since, District 49 spokesman David Nancarrow said Friday.
Additionally, the county health department informed the district on Wednesday that a student from Odyssey Elementary has tested positive for the virus. That student last visited the school on Aug. 13 and has since been in quarantine, according to Nancarrow.
"We understand this is troubling news," the district wrote in a letter to Odyssey staff Friday. "We are committed to sharing what we’ve learned in a timely manner."
The school "will continue to operate on our normal, but elevated alert status" and will follow safety protocols, the letter stated.
School resumed Monday in the district, located on the city's northeast side, but in a largely remote fashion. Small groups of students who require extra support and services are being offered some in-person learning opportunities, Nancarrow said.
The district is aiming for a staggered return to in-person learning after Labor Day.
On Thursday Harrison School District 2 announced that a student from Soaring Eagles Elementary School, in the southeast portion of the city, had tested positive for the virus. The school would be closed from Friday through Monday so that staff and students can self-monitor from home, a district spokeswoman said.
The impacted classroom "has already been home awaiting the test results and will now observe a total of a 14-day quarantine from home," she added.
The district resumed classes on Monday with both in-person and online options for elementary students, and a mostly remote start for secondary students.
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, the start of the school year for middle-school students was delayed from Wednesday to Monday after Principal Seann O'Connor began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
His test came back negative, a spokesperson for the district said.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it.
Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a press release that accompanied the guidance.