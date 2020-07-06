CSU-Pueblo defensive coordinator Donnell Leomiti has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Leomiti was diagnosed in 2013 with stage 4 pancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma. He lost his fight Saturday nearly seven years after that diagnosis.
"Leo was one of the first guys I called to take the challenge on of building Pack Football. I appreciate every second of every day that I was being able to work with him. I appreciate his attitude of developing young men and holding them accountable. Not only by his words, but by his actions. No woe is me moments. Knowing the amount of pain he was in the last two weeks, it's comforting to know that he is able to rest in peace, be in a better place, and be able to run with Tundra," said CSU-Pueblo Head Coach John Wristen in a statement Sunday.
