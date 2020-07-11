Getting married on top of a 14er is about as adventurous as it gets in Colorado.
Tyler Benz and Mary Ellen Hudson didn’t let COVID-19 put a damper on their wedding plans. While their original venue was no longer ideal given safety concerns for traveling wedding guests, the outdoorsy duo made the switch to hike up a 14er to say “I Do” instead. Friends, two wedding photographers, and a videographer tagged along for the peak-bagging adventure.
In true Colorado fashion, Tyler Benz and Mary Ellen Hudson tied the knot on the 14,270-foot summit of Grays Peak on Sunday, June 7.
“The whole experience was really special. The symbolism of getting through this challenge together and summiting at sunrise, it was really rewarding getting to the top," recalled Hudson after bagging her first fourteener on the same day of her actual wedding.
It was a moonlight start as the bride describes the wedding party of nine beginning their journey under the cover of night at 1:00 a.m., reaching the summit just as the sun started to come up at 5:30 a.m. There was no one else was around.
The bride and groom quickly changed out of their hiking clothes and into their wedding attire for the mountain-top ceremony.
“It was the most beautiful venue, so intimate and magical,” says Hudson, who recalls huddling around a half circle of rocks to escape the cold and howling winds.
Friend Joanne Ingram Lu also hiked up the mountain with her violin and played the bride’s favorite hymn “In Christ Alone."
The bride and groom descended down the mountain still wearing their gown and tuxedo as passing hikers greeted the newlyweds with messages of congratulations.
Hudson (originally from Georgia) is a mental health counselor practicing in Centennial and Benz (originally from California) is a Senior Data Analyst for a start-up company. The pair met about a year and a half ago through a dating app.
Touched by the couple's story, florist Swedish Blooms gifted the bouquet of flowers that were carried up the mountain on the bride's backpack for the ceremony.