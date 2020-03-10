Entertainment venues and organizers plan to keep hosting events in Colorado Springs — for now — while other area announce cancellations or postponements amid the state’s reports of increasing cases of coronavirus.
That includes Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event, which typically draws 20,000 to 25,000 people downtown, is still a go, according to organizer John O’Donnell.
“The best anyone can say is we’re paying attention,” O’Donnell said.
Denver canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade, city leaders announced Tuesday. Pearl Jam’s tour, including a Denver stop, was postponed because of the virus on Tuesday as well.
On the same day, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and announced five more coronavirus cases had been confirmed, bringing the total to 17.
In a series of tweets Tuesday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the state of emergency “may sound ominous, but it does not need to cause alarm in Colorado Springs.” He said El Paso County health officials have not recommended “any changes to public events and gatherings.”
Still, showgoers in Colorado Springs will likely see more “Wash your hands” posters and sanitizing stations.
At The Black Sheep, “It’s business as usual, just with more disinfectant,” marketing director Rosanna Taylor said.
At two of the Pikes Peak region’s largest entertainment spaces, the Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena, signs promoting good health practices were posted last week at entrances and around each building.
The message, which also appears on their websites, says, “The best way to prevent that spread is practicing good responsible hygiene and etiquette: cough into a tissue, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your nose, mouth or eyes, and stay home if you’re sick.”
Marketing director Denise Abbott, said, “It’s more of just a reminder to people to practice good health and hygiene.”
“We haven’t made it (the coronavirus) a major concern,” she added. “We’re just being smart.”
Attendance and ticket sales haven’t been affected, she said.
With “Disney on Ice” performances and a sold-out Luke Combs concert coming up at the World Arena, Abbott said officials will be following advice from county and state health officials, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to its website, the CDC “strongly encourages event organizers and staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in their communities.” Among other advice, the CDC says to “promote messages that discourage people who are sick from attending events.”
Teller County health officials urged Charis Bible College in Woodland Park to cancel a conference featuring NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown because of the coronavirus. The event, expected to draw more than 1,000 people from around the country, is to be held via livestream instead.
The Pikes Peak Library District postponed a storytelling event “out of caution to keep our local arts community a safe haven.”
Colorado College and the Fine Arts Center have formed an Emergency Response Team, which will meet daily, in response to the coronavirus.
Custodians are increasing their cleaning efforts around campus, “especially on touch points such as light switches, door knobs, water fountains, and handrails, using disinfectant cleaner that can kill bacteria, viruses, and fungus,” according to a statement from the college and the Fine Arts Center.
At the Ent Center for the Arts, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, staff members are “actively monitoring and looking at the situation,” Communications director Jared Verner said.
“Right now, we’re operating normally,” he said. “That could change as the situation changes.”
If the outbreak worsens here, events could be canceled as they have in Seattle, a hub for the coronavirus, where the local art museum and public library have shut down events. Beer, music and food festivals have been canceled and a Comic Con was postponed. Major music fests such as SXSW in Austin, Texas, have been canceled and Coachella in California was postponed.
The Manitou Springs Wine Festival is still months away, but organizers are “monitoring the situation,” said Leslie Lewis, director of the town’s chamber of commerce.
As is the case for other happenings in Manitou, “We encourage people if they’re not feeling well to not attend,” Lewis said.
No events have been canceled yet, she said.