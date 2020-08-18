You have permission to edit this article.
Coronavirus outbreak at Great Wolf Lodge reported in Colorado Springs

  • Updated
Guests enjoy the beach area of the water park at the Great Wolf Lodge on Friday, January 27, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting that it took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health.

A representative for the resort sent a statement to Gonazette news partner KKTV  Monday night adding the employees had, “very little to no direct interaction with resort guests and regularly wore proper PPE when in guest areas of the resort.” You can read the full statement from Jason Lasecki, the Director of Corporate Communications for Great Wolf Resorts, at the bottom of this article.

The purpose of this article, and reporting outbreaks, is in line with the same reason El Paso County Public Health reports outbreak data:

“To alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Read more at KKTV.com.

