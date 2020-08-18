Coronavirus outbreak at Great Wolf Lodge reported in Colorado Springs, AFA cadets on site

Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge, where several Air Force Academy cadets are staying, in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting that it took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health.
Academy spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in a statement, "To further support social distancing requirements, 400 healthy cadets are living in three local hotels, one of which is the Great Wolf Lodge."
"We can confirm that no cadets staying at Great Wolf Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19."
A number of cadets at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Air Force Academy reports positive COVID-19 cases
A representative for the resort sent a statement to Gazette news partner KKTV Monday night adding the employees had, “very little to no direct interaction with resort guests and regularly wore proper PPE when in guest areas of the resort.” You can read the full statement from Jason Lasecki, the Director of Corporate Communications for Great Wolf Resorts, at the bottom of this article.
The purpose of this article, and reporting outbreaks, is in line with the same reason El Paso County Public Health reports outbreak data:
“To alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.”