The latest around Colorado
FRIDAY
- The tax filing deadline has been pushed back from Aporil 15 to July 15, according to a tweet from Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," the tweet said.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on how the state is responding to support Coloradans in response to COVID-19 at 10:45 a.m.
- Medical professionals at Peterson Air Force Base are establishing a COVID-19 testing location Friday to help limit the spread of the virus, a Peterson news release said Thursday.
Patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet the recommended criteria for symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement said.
- The Colorado health department reported 277 confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon up from 216. In El Paso County, 15 cases were confirmed up from 11 Thursday morning. Hospitalizations rose to 38 Thursday up from 26 on Wednesday. The state has tested 2,952 people.
THURSDAY ROUNDUP
- The drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Colorado Springs was suspended Thursday, less than a week after the drive-through center opened.
"Due to limited availability of testing supplies, UCHealth has made the decision to suspend COVID-19 community testing at the drive-through site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs," UCHealth wrote.
- El Paso County Public Health has identified six cases of COVID-19 in Laurel Manor Care Center in El Paso County. Read more here.
- State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet tested positive for COVID-19. She began running a fever Sunday night. She was last at the state Capitol for the March 14 session. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs City Administration Building, including public services for City Clerk, Planning, Land Use Review, Sales Tax and Public Works will be open to the public on the lobby level only. Business usually conducted on higher floors will be reserved to a dropbox system in the lobby. City employees will be available from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. via phone or email for questions and assistance. More info here.
- Colorado small businesses impacted by #COVID19 can seek individual small business loans up to $2M as part of the @SBAgov's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Small businesses throughout all 64 counties may seek SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. More info here.
- Gov. Jared Polis ordered the suspension of elective surgeries, closure businesses such as salons and spas, and extended the closure of dining areas at bars and restaurants in Colorado through April 30 because of coronavirus crisis. Read more here.
Click here for the full order on voluntary procedures.
Click here for the full order on suspending in-person Secretary of State operations.
Click here for the full order on statewide business closures.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a statement Thursday urging residents to self-isolate if they're experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Self-isolation applies to people who tested positive for the virus, have symptoms of the virus or are getting ill and think they might have the virus, the statement said. The department asked that anyone who was in close contact with people who tested positive or has symptoms to self-quarantine.
Click here for the CDPHE's guide on isolation and quarantine.
- Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health Dr. Leon Kelly told county commissioners Thursday a second El Paso County resident has died from COVID-19. The man in his 60s had direct contact with the woman in her 80s who died last week. Kelly did not say exactly when the man died. The man is the third death in the state of Colorado.
Kelly also said 11 COVID-19 cases have been identified in El Paso County, up from eight cases. Full story here.
- The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be postponed. The race, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 28, has been moved to August 30. Fan Fest, which attracts some 30,000 fans to downtown Colorado Springs the Friday before race day will happen on August 28. Full story here.
- Classes for K-12 public and private school students in the Pikes Peak region will resume April 20, area superintendents announced. Local school districts also are figuring out how students can continue to receive breakfast and lunch while schools are closed. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order statewide banning gatherings of 10 or more people effective Thursday at midnight.
- The National Park Service announced the temporary waiving of entrance fees. This means visitors can roam places such as Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve without spending a dime. Full story here.
- Nearly 500 Fort Carson residents are in quarantine and eight in isolation, officials said Wednesday ahead of the Thursday opening of an on-post coronavirus testing center. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
