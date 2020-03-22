Coronavirus in Colorado: Live updates - Nearly 600 cases reported in Colorado

This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado — and along with other COVID-19-related stories is free as a public service to non-subscribers of The Gazette. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
The latest around Colorado
SUNDAY
The latest numbers provided by the state:
-116 new cases
-591 total cases
-58 hospitalized
-29 counties
-5,436 people tested-
-6 deaths
-5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- A deputy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. Read more here.
- Fort Carson Sunday said its has a second case of COVID-19 case: An Army civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital and is now in isolation at home. The post said the female healthcare worker is in her 60s and had limited contact with select patients and staff, who have been notified and are being monitored by Fort Carson Public Health.
The post said the civilian worker will remain in isolation in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines. Fort Carson also said she is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization at this time.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people within gatherings, including at schools, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new release. Read more here.
- Attorney General Phil Weiser is calling on state courts to halt eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 crisis.
“So far, courts in Denver, Mesa County, Weld County, and Boulder County, among others, have taken this important step. I urge all Colorado courts to join in recognizing the urgent need to pause all eviction orders during this emergency. Nobody should be without their home as we all grapple with this crisis.”
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive. Read more here.
SATURDAY
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) amended its statewide public health order on social distancing which limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Read the exemptions here.
-A Colorado National Guard soldier who tested positive for COVID-19 is quarantined at Fort Carson. Read more here.
-6 deaths, including three in El Paso County. Two deaths were announced Saturday. An Eagle County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions died due to COVID-19, the first in that county, Eagle County Government said. El Paso County announced its third COVID-19 death; the victim was a man in his 70s.
- A man in his 70s is the third person to die from COVID-19 in El Paso County, county officials reported Saturday afternoon. No other information was provided.
- ENT Credit Union sent a letter to its members Saturday saying the company would be suspending and reducing fees on loans or for excessive transactions. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Agriculture announced today the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) has passed a temporary emergency rule exemption in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that will permit approved facilities to transfer pet animals to a foster care provider without first conducting a home inspection for the next 120 days. More info here.
- President Donald Trump said the federal government would waive school standardized test requirements. Also, federal student loan payments would be suspended for 60 days.
- A drive collecting medical supplies to help combat the spread of the coronavirus will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The dropoff location is in Lot J on the stadium's north side.
Supplies needed include sterile and non-sterile gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach bottles or sprays, bleach wipes, isopropyl alcohol, eye protection and goggles, clear face shields, masks, respirator masks, PAPR respirators, disposable gowns, shoe covers and biohazard bags.
The items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. to distribute to Colorado healthcare providers.
- Medical experts believe Colorado Springs hospitals can avoid a scenario like the one in Italy. Read more.
- UCHealth implemented a no-visitors policy at all of its hospitals and clinics, with the exception of maternity, NICU, pediatric and end-of-life care. Outpatient clinic patients will be allowed one person to accompany them if needed for support. Read more.
- King Soopers will be holding hiring events in Colorado Springs on March 23 and 24. Read more.
- The National Park Service will shutter Rocky Mountain National Park in an effort to slow spread of the virus. Read more.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will likely have received 25,000 applications for unemployment insurance since Monday, the department announced. Read more.
- Governor Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19 and announced a number of actions the state is taking to support Colorado’s economy. The Governor announced that the state will be taking action to provide relief from evictions, foreclosures, and utility shut-offs. Read more here.
- The federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," he said. Read more here.
FRIDAY ROUNDUP
- Safeway workers will get a $2 per hour boost to their pay during the coronavirus crisis, the grocery chain's Idaho-based parent company said Friday night. Read more.
- The budget arm of Colorado's General Assembly is postponing meetings until April 7, the Joint Budget committee announced in an email.
State officials have estimated that coronavirus could carve hundreds of millions of dollars from state tax rolls as layoffs intensify and sales taxes take a hit from business closures.
Lawmakers will also have to deal with cash coming in later to state coffers after Gov. Jared Polis on Friday moved the date to file state income tax returns to July 15.
- Cases in El Paso County have increased from 21 to 27, health officials announced Friday afternoon. Eighty-six new cases were reported in Colorado today, bringing the state total to 363.
- CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (3/19 4:32 p.m.):
CASES: 363
HOSPITALIZED: 38
COUNTIES: 22
PEOPLE TESTED: 2,952
DEADLY CASES: 4 (The state is reporting 2, 2 other cases confirmed by kktv.com)
- Colorado Springs Airport update:
As the COVID-19 public health emergency remains fluid, COS will continue to work with local and state agencies to ensure that COS continues to follow all recommended practices and procedures from the CDC. We have incorporated several measures within our facility to help prevent the spread of disease and increase education and awareness. We will continue to monitor the situation and make all necessary changes to ensure the health and safety of our passengers, tenants and employees.
While airport concessions are exempt from Governor’s Order Number 20-22, the health and well-being of our passengers and employees is our priority and recent changes have been put in place temporarily closing or reducing the hours of some Airport concessionaries. These will be consistently updated on the FlyCOS website and on our social media channels.
Effective March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., valet parking operations will be suspended for in-bound travelers and the Mortgage Solutions Financial™ Premier Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice. Premier Lounge members will be able to park in short-term parking at no cost and are instructed to use a manned booth when exiting to have their ticket validated. COS will continue to update the traveling public on any changes made that may affect your travel.
- The El Paso County courthouse is closed to the public through April 10, except for “matters of most immediate concern.” Read more here.
- After initially announcing hope of a late return to skiing, Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain resorts joined a growing list to call an end to the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A temporary COVID-19 testing site is being established at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Salida. Chaffee County residents who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s order can show up between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday for the free test.
- The historic star overlooking the town of Palmer Lake will be lit nightly until further notice "to remind us how we need to be united in helping each other during these difficult times," read a Facebook post by town officials. Full story here.
- The community COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Teller County is closed until further notice due to lack of supplies, according to the email newsletter of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.
- The Colorado Ballet will pay its artists through the end of their contracts despite the cancellation of the remainder of the season, which would have concluded on April 12.
- Medical professionals at Peterson Air Force Base are establishing a COVID-19 testing location Friday to help limit the spread of the virus, a Peterson news release said Thursday.
Patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet the recommended criteria for symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement said.
- The Colorado health department reported 277 confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon up from 216. In El Paso County, 15 cases were confirmed up from 11 Thursday morning. Hospitalizations rose to 38 Thursday up from 26 on Wednesday. The state has tested 2,952 people.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
