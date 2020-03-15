This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado — and along with other COVID-19-related stories is free as a public service to non-subscribers of The Gazette. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
The latest around Colorado
MONDAY
- Mountain Metropolitan Transit reduced bus service Monday because of a shortage of bus drivers reporting for work. Transit for those with disabilities will not change.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers declared a state of emergency Monday in response to the coronavirus. Doing so "gives the city its best ability to respond" to the virus by making it eligible for federal funding, when it becomes available, and provides Suthers with authority to issue regulations, according to a Monday email from the city.
- Residents in 16 cars were in line for the UCHealth drive-up coronavirus sample collection site at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point before it opened Monday morning, said Cary Vogrin, a spokeswoman for UCHealth.
The drive-up site requires a doctor's order to be swabbed at the site, and 50 people were tested on Friday, she said. The site is open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
- Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
All "in-person" visitation programs will shut down expect for preapproved visits from attorneys, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website. Authorities suggest the public uses the remote video visitation system.
Inmates who display symptoms will be required to wear surgical masks if they leave the jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Employees who show symptoms, who live with someone who is showing symptoms, or who are at high risk of the virus, will be directed to stay home.
- Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued two orders, one banning gatherings of 50 or more people, another closing bars and restaurants' indoor seating. Both will last for eight weeks, according to Gazette news partner 9News. The later goes into effect Tuesday. More here.
- The state heath department issued recommendations for parents and guardians on Monday, saying that even though children are at lower risk of contracting severe disease from coronavirus, they can easily spread the virus to others, including those most a risk. Children should practice social distancing and stay 6 feet away from other when in pubic. Sick children should not be taken into public, according to a press release from the department.
- Three people who were on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus last week — either staff, faculty or students — were in direct contact with a confirmed positive coronavirus case, according to UCCS spokesman Jared Verner. All are now in self-isolation, he said Monday. More here.
- With schools in the Colorado Springs area closed for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus threat, districts are stepping up to ensure local children still eat well. Full details and locations.
SUNDAY
- Four Boulder residents have tested positive for COVID-19,Boulder County Officials announced Sunday night. The new cases bring the state's total number of cases to 135.
- The Colorado Springs Senior Center will be closed through Sunday, March 29. Silver Key meals will still be available.
- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is recommending that Coloradans follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance to cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks.
- All Pikes Peak Library District locations will be closed Monday, March 16, until further notice. More here.
- El Paso County Public Health has set up a COVID-19 Information line for the public. Starting on Monday El Paso County residents with non-urgent questions can call 719-575-8888, Mon- Fri, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The public can also contact CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment announced on their Twitter page that anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize contact with other people, whether or not they are experience symptoms. More here.
- The Colorado Springs Food Rescue is opening a fresh grocery distribution center Tuesday at the Helen Hunt nonprofit campus. The site is opening because weekly free food programs have been suspended at three community centers and two schools, according to a news release. Food will be distributed at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at noon on Saturday at 917 East Moreno Avenue. Those who are interested in volunteering to help with food distribution can sign up at coloradospringsfoodrescue.org.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including a fourth in El Paso County. Read more here.
- A number of local retailers, including Walmart and King Soopers, are reducing their opening hours or closing completely. Read more here.
- King Soopers confirms 1 employee in Colorado tested positive for coronavirus. The company didn't release the location of the store. Read more here.
EARLIER
- Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday temporarily closing all Colorado ski resorts because of the spreading coronavirus. Read more here.
- With the number of coronavirus cases rising daily in Colorado, many of the state's ski resorts decided Saturday to close....Read more here.
- King Soopers stores will open later and close earlier starting Sunday. Read more here.
- Many Colorado Springs-area businesses scrambling and others reeling. Restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and the like are attempting to employ strategies they hope will allow them to conduct business as usual during the most unusual of times. More here.
- The Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs announced Friday that the resort will be closed effective immediately until April 2. More here.
- The city of Colorado Springs' quarterly Americans with Disabilities Act forum scheduled for March 17 will be hosted via Webex teleconference in lieu of the public meeting at the City Administration Building, a city news release said Saturday.
Participants can join the meeting by calling 1-415-655-0003 and entering the access code 807 122 855.
