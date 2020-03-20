This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado — and along with other COVID-19-related stories is free as a public service to non-subscribers of The Gazette. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
The latest around Colorado
FRIDAY
8:45 p.m.
DENVER - Today, Governor Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19 and announced a number of actions the state is taking to support Colorado’s economy.
“This virus has significantly impacted our economy here at home and across the world. We know this has been challenging for our local businesses and workers, and we are working to provide relief including deferral of taxes and suspension of evictions to Colorado families and individuals. These times are difficult, but they are temporary. Coloradans should rest assured that we will get through this together and we will be well-positioned for success when this all blows over,” said Governor Jared Polis.
The Governor announced that the state will be taking action to provide relief from evictions, foreclosures, and utility shut-offs.
8:15 p.m. Safeway workers will get a $2 per hour boost to their pay during the coronavirus crisis, the grocery chain's Idaho-based parent company said Friday night. Read more.
8:05 p.m. The budget arm of Colorado's General Assembly is postponing meetings until April 7, the Joint Budget committee announced in an email.
“Between the challenges of balancing a budget with a constantly changing economy and the additional public health considerations during the pandemic, we feel it is necessary to put our budget-making on pause while we get a clearer picture of where things stand,” said committee chairman Pueblo Democratic Rep. Daneya Esgar.
State officials have estimated that coronavirus could carve hundreds of millions of dollars from state tax rolls as layoffs intensify and sales taxes take a hit from business closures.
Lawmakers will also have to deal with cash coming in later to state coffers after Gov. Jared Polis on Friday moved the date to file state income tax returns to July 15.
8 p.m.: The National Park Service will shutter Rocky Mountain National Park in an effort to slow spread of the virus.
"As of 7 pm today ... Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice," the Parks Service said in an email. "This closure will be in effect 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Rocky Mountain National Park."
The parks agency said would-be visitors can take a virtual tour on the Internet at www.nps.gov/romo.
-Cases in El Paso County have increased from 21 to 27, health officials announced Friday afternoon. Eighty-six new cases were reported in Colorado today, bringing the state total to 363.
- CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (3/19 4:32 p.m.):
CASES: 363
HOSPITALIZED: 38
COUNTIES: 22
PEOPLE TESTED: 2,952
DEADLY CASES: 4 (The state is reporting 2, 2 other cases confirmed by kktv.com)
- Colorado Springs Airport update:
As the COVID-19 public health emergency remains fluid, COS will continue to work with local and state agencies to ensure that COS continues to follow all recommended practices and procedures from the CDC. We have incorporated several measures within our facility to help prevent the spread of disease and increase education and awareness. We will continue to monitor the situation and make all necessary changes to ensure the health and safety of our passengers, tenants and employees.
While airport concessions are exempt from Governor’s Order Number 20-22, the health and well-being of our passengers and employees is our priority and recent changes have been put in place temporarily closing or reducing the hours of some Airport concessionaries. These will be consistently updated on the FlyCOS website and on our social media channels.
Effective March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., valet parking operations will be suspended for in-bound travelers and the Mortgage Solutions Financial™ Premier Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice. Premier Lounge members will be able to park in short-term parking at no cost and are instructed to use a manned booth when exiting to have their ticket validated. COS will continue to update the traveling public on any changes made that may affect your travel.
- Gov. Jared Polis, after a week of closing businesses of all kinds, announced he has assembled a team of experts to help those businesses and others affected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, get back on their economic feet once the crisis is over. Read more here.
- The El Paso County courthouse is closed to the public through April 10, except for “matters of most immediate concern.” Read more here.
- After initially announcing hope of a late return to skiing, Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain resorts joined a growing list to call an end to the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A temporary COVID-19 testing site is being established at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Salida. Chaffee County residents who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s order can show up between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday for the free test.
- The historic star overlooking the town of Palmer Lake will be lit nightly until further notice "to remind us how we need to be united in helping each other during these difficult times," read a Facebook post by town officials. Full story here.
- The community COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Teller County is closed until further notice due to lack of supplies, according to the email newsletter of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.
- The federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," he said. Read more here.
- The Colorado Ballet will pay its artists through the end of their contracts despite the cancellation of the remainder of the season, which would have concluded on April 12.
- Medical professionals at Peterson Air Force Base are establishing a COVID-19 testing location Friday to help limit the spread of the virus, a Peterson news release said Thursday.
Patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet the recommended criteria for symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement said.
- The Colorado health department reported 277 confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon up from 216. In El Paso County, 15 cases were confirmed up from 11 Thursday morning. Hospitalizations rose to 38 Thursday up from 26 on Wednesday. The state has tested 2,952 people.
THURSDAY ROUNDUP
- The drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Colorado Springs was suspended Thursday, less than a week after the drive-through center opened.
"Due to limited availability of testing supplies, UCHealth has made the decision to suspend COVID-19 community testing at the drive-through site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs," UCHealth wrote.
- El Paso County Public Health has identified six cases of COVID-19 in Laurel Manor Care Center in El Paso County. Read more here.
- State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet tested positive for COVID-19. She began running a fever Sunday night. She was last at the state Capitol for the March 14 session. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs City Administration Building, including public services for City Clerk, Planning, Land Use Review, Sales Tax and Public Works will be open to the public on the lobby level only. Business usually conducted on higher floors will be reserved to a dropbox system in the lobby. City employees will be available from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. via phone or email for questions and assistance. More info here.
- Colorado small businesses impacted by #COVID19 can seek individual small business loans up to $2M as part of the @SBAgov's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Small businesses throughout all 64 counties may seek SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. More info here.
- Gov. Jared Polis ordered the suspension of elective surgeries, closure businesses such as salons and spas, and extended the closure of dining areas at bars and restaurants in Colorado through April 30 because of coronavirus crisis. Read more here.
Click here for the full order on voluntary procedures.
Click here for the full order on suspending in-person Secretary of State operations.
Click here for the full order on statewide business closures.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a statement Thursday urging residents to self-isolate if they're experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Self-isolation applies to people who tested positive for the virus, have symptoms of the virus or are getting ill and think they might have the virus, the statement said. The department asked that anyone who was in close contact with people who tested positive or has symptoms to self-quarantine.
Click here for the CDPHE's guide on isolation and quarantine.
- Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health Dr. Leon Kelly told county commissioners Thursday a second El Paso County resident has died from COVID-19. The man in his 60s had direct contact with the woman in her 80s who died last week. Kelly did not say exactly when the man died. The man is the third death in the state of Colorado.
Kelly also said 11 COVID-19 cases have been identified in El Paso County, up from eight cases. Full story here.
- The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be postponed. The race, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 28, has been moved to August 30. Fan Fest, which attracts some 30,000 fans to downtown Colorado Springs the Friday before race day will happen on August 28. Full story here.
- Classes for K-12 public and private school students in the Pikes Peak region will resume April 20, area superintendents announced. Local school districts also are figuring out how students can continue to receive breakfast and lunch while schools are closed. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order statewide banning gatherings of 10 or more people effective Thursday at midnight.
- The National Park Service announced the temporary waiving of entrance fees. This means visitors can roam places such as Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve without spending a dime. Full story here.
- Nearly 500 Fort Carson residents are in quarantine and eight in isolation, officials said Wednesday ahead of the Thursday opening of an on-post coronavirus testing center. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
