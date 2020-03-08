After the number quadrupled late last week, no new cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Colorado as of 4 p.m. sunday, state health officials said in a statement.

A total of 83 people in Colorado were tested over the weekend for the fast-spreading, flu-like disease that has infected more than 100,000 worldwide and caused more than 3,300 deaths.

Of the deaths, 21 have been in the United States, mostly in Washington state; none have been reported in Colorado.

The number of presumptive cases in Colorado has remained the same since jumping from two to eight on Friday. The positive tests are considered presumptive until they are confirmed by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the eight is an El Paso County man in his 40s who recently traveled abroad.

Although the number held steady through the weekend's testing, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is aware of an Australian woman who tested positive for COVID-19, as the new coronavirus strain is known, after returning home from Aspen.

"One woman in her 20s who was visiting Aspen returned home to Australia earlier this week, where she tested positive for COVID-19," the state health department said. "The individual had contact with Aspen residents and visitors at social gatherings; some of the people who had contact with the woman have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms."

State and Pitkin County health officials are reaching out to people who were known to have been in contact with the Australian woman during her visit to Aspen.

According to the release:

People experiencing mild suspected COVID-19 symptoms should call their primary care physician.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including:

• Older adults, especially those over age 80.

• People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease.

• Older adults who have chronic medical conditions are at highest risk.

• People at higher risk should take action now to be prepared for this virus if there is an outbreak in their community. CDC has the information you need to prepare.