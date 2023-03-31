A family whose struggle to get out of debt and back on their feet, after a life-altering diagnosis and then eviction from their apartment in Colorado Springs, has a new lease on the future, thanks to the generosity of Gazette readers.

Christopher Sheppard, his wife, Angela, and son, Malik, were profiled in "Extended Stay," a story highlighting the plight of one family living in “motel limbo” in Colorado Springs — not homeless and not technically tenants, and therefore beyond the reach of most social service programs and aid.

The Sheppards moved to Colorado in 2017 after Chris, a trained cook and food services manager, got a job at a hotel chain in the Denver area. The family relocated to the Springs and Chris joined the team at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Grizzly Grill, where he worked until he started losing his vision to macular degeneration.

“My hands were my livelihood and my survival. I cooked, and saw things for a living. I created dishes, managed people, and it was great,” he said. With failing vision, though, he "couldn’t cook in a commercial kitchen anymore because that was a liability, and that was my livelihood.”

Chris was forced to leave his job and career in 2020, and begin drawing disability, as the family’s savings melted away and bills began to mount. An eviction for non-payment of their rent in July 2022 made finding another apartment effectively impossible. They moved into the first of a series of motels.

Hours after "Extended Stay" published Sunday — a half-day before Chris launched a GoFundMe campaign (at The Gazette's urging) — several people who saw the story and noted the location of the hotel where the family lives and stopped by the front desk with donations to help the Sheppards cover their bills.

The compassion and support had only just begun.

“One woman stopped by a few days ago, said she saw the story and that her husband went through the same thing (macular degeneration) before he passed away,” said Chris. “She paid for two weeks of the room here.”

A man named Tony came by with his son, and paid for another week. Someone bought them groceries.

A couple who lives near the hotel offered to drive them to doctors' appointments, and to look at apartments, when the time comes.

And by Thursday evening, the GoFundMe was closing on its $10,000 goal.

As soon as he can access the money from the crowdfunding campaign, Chris said he's "knocking out this eviction debt. That's first priority," he said.

The roughly $3,000 the Sheppards owed their landlord at the time of their eviction has almost doubled since the debt was acquired by a collections company, Chris said.

Any money that remains after they've reestablished that "clean record" will go to paying first, last and deposit at a place where they won't have to live, week-to-week, always on the edge.

"Hopefully we will be out of this hotel sooner than we thought," he said.

And who knows? They may already have the connections to help them take that next big step, out of limbo and onto solid ground.

"There were a couple more people who reached out to say, 'Hey, if your credit and stuff gets better, I might have a property for you,'" Chris said. "We just don't know how to thank these people enough. Our situation is looking 200% brighter and very hopeful ... and it's all because of them."