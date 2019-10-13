DENVER – Hundreds of protesters gathered at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday to protest the celebration of Columbus Day. Protesters, most of whom were of Native American descent, called for lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis to abolish Columbus Day and create Indigenous Peoples Day instead.
Columbus Day was created in Denver in 1905, something many Native Americans in Colorado say is something to be embarrassed by. The holiday was created to celebrate Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the Americas. However, as some pointed out at the protest, Columbus did not discover the Americas. Indigenous people were already inhabiting the land, many of whom were killed or displaced by those who followed Columbus.
Many states have adopted laws which rid the Columbus Day title. Instead, many have accepted Indigenous Peoples Day instead. State Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, a Democrat, says she sponsored three bills in the past three years to do the same. However, they all fell short. She cited concerns from others that the abolishment of Columbus Day would be insulting to Italian-Americans - but vows to try again.