Surrounded by views of the Continental Divide at 10,780 feet, Arapahoe Basin has officially opened their new "aerial adventure park," offering an exciting and unique way for their guests to experience the mountain landscape.
Reported to be the highest-elevation experience of its type in the state, the aerial adventure park consists of seven courses across 70 obstacles, spanning 56 trees. Participants navigate the routes up to 40 feet above the ground while being safely strapped in. Some of the obstacles include ziplines, balancing features, and ladders. In total, the course can take up to two hours.
The main portion of the aerial adventure park consists of five courses for ages 7 and up. Admission for this portion of the park is $55. The kid's park – home to the other two courses – costs $12 for children aged 4 to 6. Arapahoe Basin passholders, 2019-20 Ikon pass holders, and Mountain Collective passholders may get a 20-percent discount if they book over the phone.
If you're interested in checking out this experience, reservations are required throughout the summer of 2020. The course is open for reservations from Thursday to Sunday, with sessions starting from 9 AM to 3 PM.