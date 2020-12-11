“I’ve just been doing a little sewing in the morning,” Krista Olson says, a couple of hours after waking up. “No big deal.”
She doesn’t go to work for another hour, so she sits in front of her vintage machine, a faded black Singer from the 1940s, and “just sews away.”
It’s no big deal because Olson spends most every morning this way before heading to her job as an alterations manager at David’s Bridal in Denver.
That’s right. More sewing.
“I do sew from the time I wake up to the time I go to sleep,” Olson says. “It never gets boring.”
At home, though, she’s not making elaborate dresses like she does for brides. Or casual clothes, like she did as a fashion designer for three years out of college.
At home, she makes tiny hats for car shifters and other knitted accessories for cars.
Coined “shifter beanies,” they look like hats made for smaller than a baby’s head. They come in all sorts of colors and patterns and usually are topped with a fluffy pom.
Olson isn’t the first to make this craft, meant to protect a driver’s hands from a really cold or really hot shifter, depending on the weather.
As soon as she saw others doing it, she knew she had to sew something like it.
“It was a way to combine my love for fashion and my love for vehicles into one thing,” she said. “I just thought, ‘How cool is that?”
The 26-year-old has spent 10 years as a seamstress.
Her love of sewing started at 7, after learning the basics from her mother.
“It’s kind of been in my blood all this time,” she said.
Her love of cars came later, after a college best friend got her into customizing vehicles.
After studying fashion design at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Olson took a designing job at a company that three years later went out of business.
She saw it as a sign.
“I knew I was going to move to Colorado at some point,” she said. “It was just a matter of time.”
She moved to Denver in August 2019, around the same time she launched her side business called KO Custom Stitching.
Within her “small niche business,” she mainly makes shifter beanies and custom shift boots.
There’s the functional part of her product.
“If it’s extremely cold outside, you go to grab the shifter with your bare hands and it’s just not comfortable,” she said. “This makes it more comfortable.”
It’s also about showing off personality.
“We spend a lot of time in our cars, or at least I do,” Olson said. “I like to make the space my own, just like my house.”
She makes shifter beanies from recycled sweaters or other fabrics she finds at second hand stores. Some fabrics have pizzas and cats on them. Some are plaid or polka dotted or have, fittingly, tiny cars on. She says business has been going well. Most customers love how “ridiculously cute and small” the beanies are.
Olson has the cozy crafts in both of her cars, including her 1994 Mazda Miata.
“I like to make my cars my own,” Olson said. “I like to make them stand out as much as I like to stand out in a crowd.”
And almost as much as she likes sewing.
“You know how a lot of people change their idea of what they want to do six or seven times?” Olson said. “I’ve known exactly what I wanted to do my whole life.”