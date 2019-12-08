A 29-year-old Fort Collins woman died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing Sunday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the avalanche happened on South Diamond Peak, near Cameron Pass on CO 14.

Skiers with the woman were able able to dig her out of the snow and call for help. Authorities and rescuers reported that she was not breathing when they arrived.

The woman, who's identity has not been released, is the first person killed in an avalanche this season.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports that it's been an active few weeks for avalanches in the high country.

On Thanksgiving, a family of three was caught in a snow slide on Searle Pass in Frisco.

About 50 avalanches were reported on Saturday and Sunday after the holiday snowfall.

A total of seven people have been caught in avalanches between Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, the CAIC reports. A total of 185 avalanches, including 75 large enough to bury a person, have been reported.