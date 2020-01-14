The body of a man killed in an Interstate 25 crash Sunday wound up under a Colorado State Patrol car, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.

Joshua Newell, 33, of Pueblo was thrown from his Chevrolet when it hit a Jeep in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway on Sunday evening, police said. Troopers rushed to a field beside the freeway, where the Jeep came to rest, and extricated its driver.

Troopers searched for Newell, whose body was found underneath the nose of a trooper’s cruiser.

“It was determined the front wheels of the patrol car never rolled over the body,” Colorado Springs police, who investigated the wreck, said in an email. “The trooper advised on-scene medical personnel, however, the party was already deceased.”

Police, called in because the trooper’s car wound up over the body, said Newell’s car veered into the median before he overcorrected and slammed into the Jeep, which rolled.

Newell, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the Chevrolet and died shortly thereafter, police said.

While the trooper, whose name wasn’t released, isn’t suspected in Newell’s death, the patrol put him on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Police said they’ll turn over the results of their investigation to the 4th Judicial District Attorney for review.