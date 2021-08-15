A 45-year-old Colorado Springs woman died Saturday night when the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle on the city's northeast side, police said.
The woman was alone in her Jeep Wrangler and northbound on Charlotte Parkway about 10:10 p.m. when she was hit by a Ford Excursion that was eastbound on Stetson Hills Boulevard.
The woman was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene, despite attempts by witnesses to help her, according to a police report.
Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Joseph Zahrobsky, who works in the police department's Stetson Hills subdivision, said he doesn't know if the woman was wearing a seat belt.
The Ford Excursion driver and a passenger were not injured, he said.
Police haven't identified the woman or the driver and passenger in the other vehicle.
It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, according to the police report. Police also are investigating whether one of the drivers ran a red light, Zahrobsky said.
No citations have been issued, he said.