Only a few days remain until President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

Just last week, Colorado Springs resident Salma Kazemi wasn’t sure she would make it home safely. “I feel relieved, but I still feel sad,” Kazemi said this week.

In video shared with Gazette news partner KKTV, Kazemi shows her ride to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of people desperate to get out of the country lined the streets. She was one of the lucky ones.

"Just because I’m safe doesn’t mean it’s over,” Kazemi said.

Kazemi and her mother went to Afghanistan a couple weeks ago to visit family. Things quickly took a turn.

“At one point I was at my uncle’s house and we saw the Taliban just talking to the police,” Kazemi recalled. “And they actually took away their weapons and they changed their clothes and told them just to go home. So watching that, I was like we are literally going to be stuck here forever.”

Her brother, Ali, reached out to us last week desperate to help. Congressman Doug Lamborn’s office then reached out to us after our story aired. He and Rep. Jason Crow both had the two on their database to bring home. It was a long road to get here. When Salma Kazemi and her mom made it through a crowd at the airport, she couldn’t help but look back.

“I got to a safe side, but I’m still watching people crying and fighting to try and get through as well. And knowing that, nothing, I couldn’t do nothing about it,” Kazemi said shaking her head.

