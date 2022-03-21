Members of Colorado Springs City Council sharply criticized staff proposals Monday aimed at capping the size of large parking lots around businesses such as big-box retailers and requiring electric car-charging stations for new hotels and gas stations.
The proposals were presented as new rules that could be included in the city's revised zoning code set for adoption potentially by the end of the summer. The zoning code shapes how the city could look for decades to come.
Some council members seemed generally opposed to limiting parking.
"Let these guys concrete and asphalt to their needs," Councilmember Bill Murray said.
The city was pitching a potential cap on parking lots because some corporations overbuild their parking lots for the biggest sales days of the year, and much of the property sits empty the rest of the time, contributing to urban heat-island effects and storm-water runoff problems, Director of Planning and Development Peter Wysocki said.
"It is underutilized real estate," he said.
In recent years, large shopping centers have closed, leaving the city with huge lots and the city with limited options.
"You can’t make the shopping center owner redevelop or put [in] new quaint little boutiques," Wysocki said.
The city staff also proposed a requirement for hotels, motels, gas stations and parking lots that exceed 200 spaces to have electric vehicle charging stations to help meet travel needs and the state's goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Councilmembers questioned the cost of such a requirement on businesses, particularly on small gas stations with limited space.
"Let the person make the decision on how to best serve their customers," Councilman Wayne Williams said.
Murray suggested incentivizing and promoting the chargers instead because he does expect demand for them to grow.