Thanksgiving Day is expected to be overcast and windy in the morning but clear out by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high will be near 38 and temperatures will drop down to around 20. Winds are expected to range from 20-25 mph but could pick up to as high as 40 mph. Humidity will likely sit around 64%.
Temperatures rebound Friday, with a high near 52 expected.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.