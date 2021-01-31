Bust out the sunglasses. Residents along the Front Range can expect plenty of sunny skies and warm temperatures at the beginning of the week.
Sunday will be clear and sunny. The expected high for the first day of the week is a mild 45 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Temperatures will climb on Monday, which is expected to reach a high of 56. The warming trend continues into Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days expected to reach a high of 60 degrees.
The warmth and sun won't last however, as a cold front moves in Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday highs are predicted to be in the 30s.
RELATED:
9 of the wildest weather moments in Colorado Springs history
Where to warm up? Hot springs oasis within an hour of Colorado Springs
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.