Sunday will be a sunny and chilly day in the Colorado Springs area.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 41, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 30.
Here's the agency's full forecast for the rest of the week, including Thanksgiving Day:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 and a low of 31. In the evening, there's a chance of rain showers, then a chance of rain and snow showers.
Tuesday: Snow showers are likely before 11 a.m. The day will start mostly cloudy and gradually become sunny, with a high near 43 and a low of 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53 and a low around 27.
Thursday: The forecast for Thanksgiving Day calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 46. At night, there's a 30% of snow. The low will be around 21.
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and a low of 20.