Spring hasn't sprung quite yet but this week's forecast gives a hint at what kind of weather we can soon expect to experience on a regular basis.
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny, clear skies and a high of 33 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with a high around 16.
Temperatures rise into the 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the work week, with a projected high close to 60 degrees.
Thursday brings a slight temperature drop and a 30% chance of rain. However, the rain isn't expected to last as both Friday and Saturday are predicted to be sunny and in the 50s.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.