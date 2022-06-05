Sun will be present all day Sunday with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 85 with northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said isolated thunderstorms are possible across the far eastern plains from 2 to 7 p.m., today. One or two storms could become severe across Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties. Hail over one inch in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph will be the primary storm risks. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out near the Kansas border.
Near critical fire weather conditions will be possible across southern portions of the San Luis Valley this afternoon and early evening due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. However these conditions are expected to remain brief and localized.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.