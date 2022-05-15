Colorado Springs weather will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81 today. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will become south southeast in the afternoon.
Winds will be lighter across southern Colorado today though with afternoon humidity levels dropping below 15 percent, fire danger will remain elevated.
Isolated high based showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the mountains which could produce localized gusty winds up to 40 mph, but little or no rainfall.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 15 mph.