A rainy Memorial Day weekend made the final splash in a rainier-than-average May for the Colorado Springs area.
"It's definitely above normal for this time of year," Cameron Simcoe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of recent wet weather.
On average, 1.99 inches fall during the month of May in Colorado Springs, according to data going back to 1991.
As of Sunday evening, this May nearly doubled that amount of rainfall, with 3.97 inches for the month. That number doesn't come close to the record for May, which was 8.13 inches of rain in 2015.
Simcoe said the recent bout of rain has helped reduce drought conditions on the east side of the state.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 66% of Colorado is now drought free or has moved into the monitor's “abnormally dry” category. Most of the state had been considered to be in drought conditions heading into spring.
But the rain will take a break.
Looking at the week ahead and start of June, Simcoe says sunnier and warmer conditions are on the way.
"Things should start to warm up and clear up a little bit," he said. "The weather should start to get more summer-like."
The warm-up comes as a low-pressure system that has dominated Front Range weather for the past several days moves east, allowing warm dry air to flood in from the west.
Here's the agency's full forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 and a low of 46. After noon, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and clear, with a high near 75 and a low of 51.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 and a low around 53.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 and a low around 55.