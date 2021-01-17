Residents along the Front Range can expect a mild and sunny Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The first day of the week will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Snow is likely at night. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 26 degrees with a partly cloudy evening in the forecast.
Mild temperatures make way for the coldest days of the week. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday will be the region's best chance for snow with 1-3 inches of possible accumulation.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive mid-week, led by Wednesday which is predicted to reach a high of 50 degrees.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A high near 39 during the day. Snow likely at night, with a low around 20. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.