122821-news-Red-Rock 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

Hikers climb on a partly sunny day as storm clouds build over Pikes Peak.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Saturday will likely be a mild winter day with a high near 46, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will remain about 10 mph until evening when they'll range from 5-10 mph.

The evening's temperature will drop to around 30 and mostly cloudy.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Load comments