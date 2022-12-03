Saturday will likely be a mild winter day with a high near 46, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will remain about 10 mph until evening when they'll range from 5-10 mph.
The evening's temperature will drop to around 30 and mostly cloudy.
Mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures slightly below the seasonal average for most locations. Snow will begin to develop over the Continental Divide. Don't forget the light jacket or sweater! #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/DADzYXy3Cv— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 3, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 10-15 mph.