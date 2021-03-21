Saturday was the first day of spring and with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s, it was a welcome reprieve from recent snow showers. Unfortunately the sunshine won't last.
Sunday's forecast calls for a chance of rain before 5 p.m. and a high near 51. That rain will turn to snow after 8 p.m. with an expected overnight low around 28. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasted snow totals for Monument and Woodland Park are even greater. The National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 8 inches of new snow accumulation tonight for Monument, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible on Monday.
For Woodland Park, 5 to 9 inches of snow is expected to fall tonight, with an addtional 1 to 2 inches possible on Monday according to the National Weather Service.
The weather outlook changes later in the week, with sunshine returning beginning on Thursday and highs in the 50s to end the week.
Here's the forecast for the next several days for Colorado Springs from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.