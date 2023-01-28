Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a 20% chance of snow after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high will likely be near 38 with temperatures dropping to around 3 in the evening. Wind chills could make it feel as cold as -5 to -10. There's a 60% chance of precipitation this evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 20% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Areas of fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.