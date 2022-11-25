Sunny skies (copy)

Sunny skies are expected in Colorado Springs.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

A cold, windy Thanksgiving Day is expected to give way to milder conditions over the weekend in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Temperatures could rebound to a high near 53 Friday accompanied by sunny skies and a wind speeds of 10-15 mph. A high near 56 is forecast for Saturday while Sunday could see a slight dip to a high near 45. A very slight chance of snow could stick around Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

