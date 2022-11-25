A cold, windy Thanksgiving Day is expected to give way to milder conditions over the weekend in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures could rebound to a high near 53 Friday accompanied by sunny skies and a wind speeds of 10-15 mph. A high near 56 is forecast for Saturday while Sunday could see a slight dip to a high near 45. A very slight chance of snow could stick around Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.