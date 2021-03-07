Break out the sunglasses and the sunscreen. You'll need both as this week could see temperatures push into the 70s.
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny, clear skies and a high of 66 degrees. The evening will see an increase of clouds with a high around 36.
Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with a predicted high of 69 degrees.
With the warmer temps and the chance of wind gusts, Monday and Tuesday will mean increased fire danger for many according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The weather outlook changes later in the week, with Thursday's high predicted to be in the 40s. Thursday and Friday look to be two of the coldest days of the week, with snow a possiblitity on both days.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday: A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.