Today is a good day to get outside. Residents along the Front Range can expect plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures early in the week.
Sunday will be breezy and sunny. The expected high for the first day of the week is a pleasant 53 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Temperatures will drop slightly on Monday, which is expected to reach a high of 48. Mild temperatures and sunny skies continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days expected to be in the mid 40s.
You'll need some mittens and a scarf mid-week, as a cold front moves in Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday highs are predicted to be in the 20s and 30s.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.