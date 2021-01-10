Residents along the Front Range can expect a sunny and chilly Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expect to see patchy fog in the morning, with the first day of the week soon becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12 degrees with a mostly clear evening in the forecast.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate the rest of the week, with clear skies and mild weather providing a respite from a weekend of snow. The warmest day of the week is predicted to be Wednesday, which is expected to reach a high of 58 degrees.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.