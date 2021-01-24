Break out your scarf and mittens. Residents along the Front Range can expect a cold and snowy start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunday will be chilly with a chance of light snow increasing throughout the day. The expected high for the first day of the week is a brisk 34 degrees. The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
The cold trend continues on Monday, which is expected to reach a high of 36. Monday night into Tuesday looks to be the region's most likely period for any significant snowfall. There's a 70% chance of precipitation Tuesday morning, with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive at the end of the week. The projected high for Thursday is 50, with Friday looking even better with a sunny and 55 degree day in the forecast.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A chance of drizzle and snow before noon, then a chance of drizzle between noon and 4pm, then a chance of drizzle and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.